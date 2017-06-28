Holly Willoughby's favourite nail polish revealed - get the details! The This Morning presenter’s nails are just as immaculate as her dress sense

Holly Willoughby recently posted a photo of her immaculately polished nails on Instagram, which were beautifully painted in a light shade of pink. Fans of the This Morning presenter were quick to compliment her choice of colour and many were desperate to know the exact brand and shade so that they too could replicate her nail look. Luckily, Holly’s manicurist, Ann, of Ann Nails London, revealed all.

Replying to a follower on her own social media account, who had asked what colour it was, she wrote that she had applied CND’s Shellac range in a peachy-pink Bare Chemise and neautral-hued Powder My Nose. Ann added that she had been working to create the perfect nail colour to suit Holly's skin tone and did so by blending the shades together. The CND Shellac range boasts over 100 designer shades, and guarantees to create a "stunning crystal shine" and "no nail damage." The chip-free nail varnish is a favourite with salons, and is applied like a polish but worn as a gel.

Holly Willoughby's nail colour was created especially to suit her skin tone

Holly’s strong influence has resulted in the clothes that she wears selling out soon after she is spotted wearing them. On the days she presents This Morning, the 36-year-old posts a daily outfit of the day picture, detailing where each garment is from.

Morning... it's haaaawt! ☀️ Today's look on @thismorning dress by @oasisfashion shoes by @officeshoes #HWStyle💁✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Last week, the TV star proved her "effect" after dazzling viewers with her pretty floral dress from British high street label Oasis, worth £60. Soon after, the clothing brand revealed that the desired outfit has sold out in "record time" after they were inundated with messages asking how they could purchase one.

The same thing happened again last month after she showcased a gorgeous Phase Eight design on Instagram – the Riley ruffle dress. Phase Eight spokesperson Rebecca Davies said of her influential fashion choices: "Holly is a huge influence and people adore her style and really look to her for style inspiration. We saw our Riley ruffle sell very quickly."

