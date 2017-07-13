Take a look at Elizabeth Hurley’s make-up artist in action The 52-year-old looked incredibly youthful in a new Instagram photo

Elizabeth Hurley is renowned for her youthful good looks, and the 52-year-old looked young beyond her years in a recent Instagram photo which saw her getting ready for a photoshoot. In the image, Elizabeth’s make-up artist is pictured applying the finishing touches to her smouldering look. Elizabeth’s large brown eyes have been rimmed with a bold outline of black liner and lashings of mascara to create the perfect smoky eye. A sweep of rose-hued blush on the apples of her cheeks and a semi-sheer pink gloss applied to her lips adds an ultra-feminine touch. A heavy brow completes her look beautifully.

Elizabeth Hurley's make-up artist Kelly Cornwall in action

The image, which was simply captioned: "Getting ready for my closeup," received a mass of compliments from Elizabeth’s fans, with one writing: "You never age @elizabethhurley1!! Incredibly beautiful!!!," while another wrote: "No need for makeup." A third remarked: "God you look amazing."

Elizabeth’s talented make-up artist, Kelly Cornwall, boasts an impressive celebrity client base, including Liv Tyler, Claire Foy and Dakota Johnson. She too shared the image on her own social media page, captioning it: "Getting the queen ready. Hand at work."

Elizabeth celebrated her 52nd birthday last month

It is hard to believe that Elizabeth celebrated her 52nd birthday last month. To mark the special occasion, she enjoyed a day out with her friends at Mark’s Club in London. Looking gorgeous in a vibrant red dress, the stunning model radiated a youthful glow in the happy photo, in which a large birthday cake is in view, along with a beautiful backdrop of roses.

Beauty-wise, her flawless complexion was enhanced with a subtle sweep of bronzer, giving her a lovely sun-kissed look, while a bold outline of black liner drew attention to her large, brown eyes. A touch of pink gloss and a strong brow finished off her stunning look.

Elizabeth is renowned for her youthful good looks

Just before turning 50, Elizabeth spoke to HELLO! about her plans for her milestone birthday. "I chose not to have a big party but several big lunches and dinners so I really get to see everyone I adore."

She also revealed her expectations and hopes for the next decade, saying: "I'm expecting more of the same and then some. I love my life, I love change and I love new experiences. Saying yes is so liberating; it's my favourite word."