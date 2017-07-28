Danielle Lloyd praised for sharing make up-free photo on Instagram – see it here The reality TV star is due to welcome her fourth child in a few weeks

Danielle Lloyd has been praised by fans for sharing a before and after photo of her make up on Instagram. The pregnant reality TV star, who is due to welcome her fourth child in a few weeks, was called "brave" and a "great celebrity role model" as she showed off her natural beauty. The photo collage showed a picture of Danielle wearing no make up, and the stunning results after a professional make up artist worked her magic.

"Before and after shots of my make up for the wedding today by @lashesbysophiauk thank u," Danielle, 33, wrote. The former model was getting ready for her friend Natalie and Luke's nuptials. Danielle was met with praise from her fans, with one writing: "You are a great celebrity role model for girls as you never hesitate posting pics with or without makeup and showing how real and beautiful you are without the photoshops."

Before and after shots of my makeup for the wedding today by @lashesbysophiauk thank u 😘 A post shared by Official Danielle Lloyd (@missdlloyd) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Danielle showed off her natural beauty on Instagram

Another commented: "God your brave but then again you are naturally nice looking without make up." A third admitted: "Not really been your biggest fan but lately you have really impressed me. This is such a great role model for young girls. 'Yes I look pretty, and it's nice to get dressed up, but I don't wake up like this.' Such a healthy take on beauty."

Danielle is expecting her first child – and fourth baby – with her fiancé Michael O'Neill. She recently revealed that she is due in five or six weeks, and back in April, Danielle found out her baby's gender live on air during an episode of Loose Women. "It's waving!" the nurse said as she gave Danielle a scan, proceeding to tell her that she is having a boy. The doting mum, who has three sons with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, said: "I'm so happy! I'm going to be overrun with boys! I'm excited now! At least I know and can prepare for another messy boy!"

Danielle is expecting her fourth child

Her exciting news was met with criticism from some fans, though. Replying to a Twitter user who called the live reveal "frustrating," Danielle wrote: "That's such a shame you didn't feel my news wasn't worth sharing with the world. I know am happy don't be frustrated it makes u age quicker."