Christine Lampard, née Bleakley, is a doting stepmum to husband Frank Lampard's two daughters, Luna, 12, and 11-year-old Isla, and it seems that the oldest of the two has been teaching her a thing or two about make-up! Taking to Instagram, Christine posted a photo of Luna's handiwork. In the photo, the TV presenter looks fabulous with a metallic gold eyeshadow dusted on her eyelids, layers of black mascara and a sweep of shimmer powder across her cheeks. The 38-year-old's face has been enhanced with a liquid foundation, and a tinted pink lipgloss completes her look.

When your gorgeous stepdaughter @lunacocorl does your makeup better than you can 👍🏼 A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

The photo, captioned: "@lunacocorl does your makeup better than you can," went down a treat with fans. "On point she's very good," one wrote, while another asked: "Does she take bookings??? I really could do with this help." A third added: "Oh my goodness that's amazing. I want her to do mine!"

There is no question that Christine dotes on her two stepdaughters, and has previously revealed her hopes for having children of her own with her footballer husband. She told New Magazine: "I love children. If we were lucky enough it would be wonderful." Of her husband Frank, she added: "He's a brilliant dad, hands-on with the school runs and homework. I've seen it and he's proved he's amazing. I've done a trial run and he's passed the test."

Christine married husband Frank Lampard in 2015

The presenter also spoke about her stepdaughters, saying: "I think with Frank having two little girls, you've got a strange sense of motherhood without being mummy but it is a wonderful thing. There are no grandchildren in my family at all so I know my mum and dad would secretly love it. They'd never put pressure on us but I know they'd secretly adore it."

The TV presenter and football ace Frank have been together since 2009, and they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 20.