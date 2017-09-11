Meghan Markle used same make-up artist as Princess Diana Mary Greenwell worked with Princess Diana for Vogue and Vanity Fair

Meghan Markle had the best team around her when it came to her much-anticipated Vanity Fair photoshoot and interview, in which she finally opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Prince Harry. So it should come as no surprise that her make-up artist on the day was Mary Greenwell, the fashion world's favourite beautician who has worked with famous faces including Princess Diana.

Taking to Instagram, Mary revealed that it was "such a lovely day" working with the Suits actress. She famously did Princess Diana's make-up for Vogue and Vanity Fair, and back in the day her A-lister clientele included the original supermodels Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Christy Turlington and more.

Meghan Markel for @vanityfair with @therealpeterlindbergh and @jdiehlpoynter Such a lovely day. #marygreenwell #meghanmarkle #makeup#makeupartist 🌹scroll for more A post shared by Mary Greenwell (@marygreenwell) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Meghan as Vanity Fair's cover girl

Speaking to Vogue earlier this year, Mary said she was most inspired by the 'originals'. "I used to work with all the originals in the beginning when we were travelling all over the world. We used to do some amazing shoots. They were extraordinary," she said. "It's been amazing to watch how 'supermodels' have grown and evolved – there will never be a time like that again."

Meghan's interview with Vanity Fair came out last week. The actress, 36, opened up about her relationship with Harry, saying: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

She added: "We're a couple, we're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time."