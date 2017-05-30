Former TOWIE star Billi Mucklow announces her pregnancy She showed off her baby bump in a bikini photo

Billi Mucklow is pregnant with her second child. The former TOWIE star announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday, posing in her bikini with her one-year-old son Arlo. The pair can be seen looking down at Billi's bump, both resting their hands on her tummy. Billi captioned the photo: "Suns out Bump Out #BabyCarrollOnTheWay #BabyOnBoard."

Billi, 28, and her fiancé, West Ham United footballer Andy Carroll welcomed little Arlo in June last year. Andy, also 28, is also a father to two other children from his previous relationship, Emilie Rose, six, and four-year-old Lucas. The couple started dating in the summer of 2013 and announced their engagement after a romantic mini-break in Rome in November 2014.

Billi Mucklow shared a sweet Instagram snapshot announcing her second pregnancy

Speaking about her first pregnancy, Billi admitted she struggled to adjust to her changing shape. She told new! magazine: "My body changed quite early in my pregnancy – your whole body shape changes and it took me a while to adapt to that, but I've enjoyed the experience of dressing my bump. I'm finally embracing my bumps, lumps and curves!"

Billi and partner Andy Carroll welcomed son Arlo in June 2016

The reality star also revealed how she was keeping in shape. "I have stuck with Bikram yoga, cycling and going to the gym. But I just do a pregnancy series with the yoga and not the normal series that I actually teach. I do gym work and obviously want to go for it, but it has to be really gentle stretches and I do the yoga postures by half."

