George Clooney's parents have met the twins – over Skype! Proud grandfather Nick Clooney also revealed that baby Alexander has George's nose

George Clooney and his wife Amal's twins are already experiencing the benefits of the digital age. The couple welcomed their baby boy Alexander and baby girl Ella on Tuesday morning, and two hours later, the twins were introduced to their paternal grandparents over Skype. George's dad Nick Clooney, who lives in the family home in Kentucky with his wife Nina, said that the youngsters have dark hair and are "gorgeous".

"They are gorgeous," Nick, 83, told Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke. "Nina [Warren] swears they have George’s nose. Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile." He added: "And I love their names Alexander and Ella. Both sound terrific."

Loading the player...

Nick revealed that it was "superwoman" Amal who arranged the Skype call from the hospital in London. "Both George and Amal are doing wonderfully well," he said, before quipping: "George, well, his eyes were glazed so I’m not sure that he was sober." The proud granddad, who has two other adult grandchildren, said that he and his wife don't have plans to fly over to see the new family. He explained: "They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London. So we’ll leave that one entirely up to them."

The country home where George and Amal will raise their twins

Amal's parents Ramzi and Baria Alamuddin are just as thrilled to welcome the new additions. Amal's mum Baria was present for the birth, and even brought gifts for the babies. She told French publication AFP: "We are over the moon! It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well." Amal's father Ramzi, who lives in Beirut, told the publication: "They are in great heath. All is perfect. I am very happy for them," adding that George and Amal will be "great parents".