Binky Felstead chooses Kate's maternity hospital to welcome baby girl

Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson welcomed their first baby daughter into the world at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The Made in Chelsea stars chose the Duchess of Cambridge's maternity hospital where she welcomed both of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Binky Felstead gave birth to her first baby on 12 June

The Lindo Wing, located in west London, is described as having "overseen private births for generations of families since 1937" and boasts "specialist staff and neonatal critical care services available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year". The luxurious maternity wing offers private en suite rooms, satellite TV with major international channels, radios, bedside phones and fridges. Free WiFi is also available as well as a choice of daily newspaper and an extensive and nutritious menu which caters for special dietary, cultural and religious requirements.

Kate has welcomed both of her children at the Lindo Wing

The standard room package costs between £5,650 for a normal delivery and up to £7,215 for a caesarean section. The deluxe room package comes to £5,920 for a normal delivery and £7,375 for a caesarean section. The packages only include the first 24 hours, an extra £1,030 will be added to the package cost for each additional night.

The Lindo Wing has also seen the births of the children of Princess Diana, Princess Anne, the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Michael of Kent.

Binky and her co-star boyfriend JP became first-time parents on Monday, with a rep confirming exclusively to HELLO! Online that their baby daughter had been born. Proud new daddy JP then shared a sweet black-and-white image with his Instagram followers, showing him holding his little girl's tiny hand. "I'M A DADDY!" he captioned the photograph.

Ahead of the birth, 27-year-old Binky shared her excitement at becoming a mother. "As my due date approaches, I'm actually very excited and not scared really at all," she wrote in her blog for HELLO! Online. "I know I'm being well looked after and I feel like I've learned the majority of what I need to know. My family and Josh have been great, very supportive and calming so it's fine. I'm excited, I can't wait to meet her!"