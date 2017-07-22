Binky shares adorable photos of baby India – see the pics! The Born in Chelsea star posted sweet snaps of her little girl on Instagram

Born in Chelsea star Binky Felsead has shared adorable new photos of her daughter India with her social media followers. The Made in Chelsea star welcomed her daughter into the world on June 12 and is now appearing in her own reality show with baby India and her partner JP.

READ: Binky Felstead and Josh Patterson talk about new TV show

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Binky posted a sweet snap of little India wrapped in a personalised towel by clothing brand My 1st Years, which features her name written in pink. Binki wrote: “I can't get enough of how glorious India looks in her very own personalised towel! Thanks @my1styears.”

I can't get enough of how glorious India looks in her very own personalised towel! Thanks @my1styears A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

The star’s fans adored the cute picture, with one commenting: “Aww, she's adorable. I love her name, even more cuz I am an Indian ):) God bless the little one.” A second follower said: “What a perfect little button!! How fun is it to have a baby girl.” A third wrote: “She's so damn cute!!! @binkyfelstead you have made one beautiful baby!” And there were questions for the actress on her new TV series, with one fan asking: “When the next episode of binky and jp? I've been waiting on it! Looking forward to it.”

Binky shared another photo of India on her Instagram stories on Saturday, which showed the tot being held by Made in Chelsea star and Binky’s friend Rosie Fortescue. All dressed in white, India slept peacefully on Rosie’s lap while the friends enjoyed lunch out at a restaurant. Binky captioned the picture: “Lunching with ma girls.”

Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue with baby India

Binky and boyfriend JP have been on cloud nine since becoming first-time parents to baby India. The couple new show Born in Chelsea is proving to be a big hit with viewers, many of whom admitted they were in tears after watching the opening episode, which saw the couple struggling with last-minute preparations ahead of the birth, and the arrival of baby India.

India weighed in at 7lb 13oz when she was born just before 2pm on June 12 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where the Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Prince George and Princess Charlotte. “It was a dream labour,” says Binky. “There was no screaming or crying and it wasn’t like in a movie. It was all over very quickly.”

Brought my baby to 'work' today for the first time! I shot an exciting cover!! 📸 Cant wait for you to seeeeeee 👀 Thank you @secretspauk for getting me camera ready 🙏🏼 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jul 17, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Josh, who cut the cord, says: “I burst into tears when she was born… When you’ve seen your partner give birth you end up feeling emotions for them that you’ve never felt before. I can’t describe how much admiration I have for her for what she’s been through… it’s a new feeling in my heart.”