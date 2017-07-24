jennifer-metcalfe-baby

Jennifer Metcalfe shows off incredible post-baby body four weeks after welcoming son

The Hollyoaks actress, 34, welcomed her son with boyfriend Greg Lake in June

by Ainhoa Barcelona

Jennifer Metcalfe is celebrating her post-baby body. The Hollyoaks actress, who welcomed her son with her boyfriend Greg Lake last month, has shared an inspiring photo on Instagram, showing herself posing in front of a mirror in her underwear. Jennifer, 34, shared intimate details about her body and how it's changed since giving birth, admitting that she loves her "squishy" tummy and her "wobblier" arms and legs.

In her lengthy post, a happy and smiley Jennifer described how her postpartum body was the least of her worries after she had a difficult pregnancy. "I wasn't worried about wat my body was goin2look like wen my boy ad finished usin it 2grow, Instead I was intrigued/excited 2c the new me..n I like it!" she wrote. The soap star continued: "Where my flat tummy turned bump once was, I now ava squishy bit of comfort4both my boys! Arms n legs are wobblier n I'm defo rounder, but I think the extra lbs suit as I get older."

 

Jennifer gave birth at the end of June

Encouraging other new mums, Jennifer wrote: "I av lots of friends who r pregnant/new mums. I know their new bodies can make em feel insecure n down. I think it's important we c unfiltered bodies durin n after r babies n celebrate them! I loved seeing ow my body adapted to accommodate new life n its truly, beautifully, mind blowin. If u dnt like it,there's always diets/gym wen u av recovered!So 4now try to enjoy ur perfect changing shell."

 

My boys 💙🕺🏻👶🏻

The actress welcomed her son with boyfriend Greg Lake

Jennifer and her boyfriend Greg, a former Geordie Shore star, welcomed their son at the end of June. They have yet to reveal their little boy's name, although the couple have been sharing some sweet snaps of their new arrival. One picture showed Greg holding onto his baby's foot, which Jennifer captioned: "My boys." Greg shared a similar close-up photo and wrote: "Anyone wana eat these toes #babyboy #3weeks4days #myman#hasthebestmum."

