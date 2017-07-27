Sam Faiers shares gorgeous baby bump snap with her son Sam Faiers has shared a gorgeous snap of her baby bump

Sam Faiers has shared the sweet moment her son, Paul, rested his head on her baby bump. Dressed in a white swimsuit, the Only Way is Essex star looked simply glowing as she held her baby boy. She captioned the snap: "Beautiful moment with my babies, Thank you @chelseawhitephotog for capturing this. I will treasure it forever. Can't wait to share the rest of the shoot."

Sam's fans were quick to praise the stunning photo, with one writing: "Aww this is so adorable, you don't know love until till you feel your little miracle kick inside and even more special when you have your first born cuddle your bump, precious memories last forever. Good luck you're such a great mummy." Another person added: "Congratulations I didn't know you were expecting again! I love the Mummy Diaries hope to see another episode."

Sam shared a snap of herself with her son, Paul

Sam revealed that she was expecting her second baby in early July. Posting a snap of her baby bump while holding little Paul, she wrote: "Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby. We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2."

🤰🏽#bumplife love my little bump ❤ soo much kicking going on recently 😉 keeping mummy up 😴 #mumlife x A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Sam and her sister, Billie, spoke about motherhood in an interview with HELLO! back in February. "I think it's so rewarding being a mum," Billie said at the time. "It's little things, I think just how rewarding it is." Sam agreed. "It's just watching them learn and grow" she said. "Especially at the age Paul is at now, even yesterday at Mum's he was drawing on a piece of paper." Of their children's relationship with each other, Billie said: "They're so cute together. They chase each other, they laugh, they giggle. In the bath the other night, they were splashing and were hysterical. We could cry watching them!"