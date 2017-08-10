Loading the player...

Sam Faiers thinks her baby bump has revealed gender The former TOWIE star reveals that she is carrying much differently to her son

Sam Faiers is due to welcome her second child within the next few months, and as she looks ahead to the arrival she discussed her baby bump gender in an interview with Eamonn and Ruth Holmes on This Morning. “It’s a small bump. I’m carrying a lot different to how I did with Paul,” she said. When questioned if she thought it could be a girl, she responded: “It could be, we’re keeping it a surprise.” Sam has had another smooth pregnancy, admitting that she has had no morning sickness or cravings – although she confessed that she has been extremely fatigued, but thinks that is down to the pressures of having a toddler.

Words can't describe how excited we are to meet you baby 👶❤ We love you soo much already. #babynumber2 #2under2 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:15am PDT

Sam Faiers and baby Paul are excited to meet their newest addition to the family

Sam shared: “It would be lovely to have a little boy because then they’re brothers and they grow up [together], equally I’d like a little girl then I [would] feel blessed because I’ve got one of each.” When questioned about the reality of having a child, the 26-year-old said: “I’m a laid back person, and I think a laid back mum. I take every day as it comes, but nothing can prepare you.”

Sam opened up about the criticism that she received for calling her son the same name as his father, saying that she got a lot of stick for the decision. TV presenter Eamonn defended her choice, sharing how his father and older brother shared the same tradition.

Sam showed fans her baby bump and new book

The ex TOWIE star has had two series of The Mummy Diaries, where she has shared plenty about her pregnancy and motherhood. Sam revealed in an interview on This Morning that she will be doing a third series of her TV show, where the cameras will follow her and her partner Paul as they become parents again. Filming will begin next month and will follow her up to the birth and the weeks following. The series is due to air early next year.

Sam has released a softback copy of her novel My baby & Me – My Secrets to Surviving as a New Mum, which also includes a brand new toddler chapter. When asked about people being opposed to her style of parenting, Sam recognised how every pregnancy is individual, and states that her book is about her experiences and what she did, adding “you can take from it what you want”.