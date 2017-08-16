Ameera MacIntyre welcomes first baby with partner Russell Shotts Ameera also has three children with her ex-husband Donal MacIntyre

Congratulations to Ameera MacIntyre and her partner Russell Shotts! The couple have welcomed their first child together – a son named Buddy. Ameera gave birth on 1 August, telling HELLO! that it was "a dream delivery". "I didn't even feel a contraction," said the mum-of-four. Explaining her son's adorable moniker, she added: "We choose Buddy because he's such a happy fella and I think it fits his little personality. We are very lucky as he's a very chilled and placid baby. We also needed something that would fit in with his siblings' names which aren't the normal run of the mill names!"

In February, Ameera and Russell spoke exclusively to HELLO! about expecting their first baby. Ameera revealed that falling pregnant wasn't something she had planned. "It was the last thing I expected," she said. "I had just finished giving away all the children's baby stuff." Ameera has three children with her ex-husband Donal MacIntyre – daughters Allegra, 14, and Tiger, nine, and five-year-old "miracle son" Hunter, who was born against all the odds when doctors said she would be unlikely to conceive again due to hormonal changes linked to a non-malignant brain tumour.

It was a chance meeting one year ago that first brought Russell into her life when he offered advice as he was aware of her security concerns and situation. Ameera's ex-husband Donal, an investigative journalist, was subjected to death threats and revenge attacks by some of the gangs and illegal traders he exposed. His undercover work resulted in him and Ameera moving house more than ten times over their nine-year marriage.

Ameera explained: "Russ helped me out with advice for a few security issues I had. Dealing with death threats and kidnapping threats in the past has meant I have to put various safeguarding measures in place to protect the family." She added: "I could never have imagined my life would have turned out like this. Now I feel a sense of calm when I'm around Russ – he's my big protector."

And the couple have another milestone to look forward to next year. Ameera revealed: "Russ has already asked me to marry him and we are planning to go next year to Las Vegas."