Kate Beckinsale’s lookalike daughter Lily is all grown up in bikini photo The actress and her daughter look so alike in new snap

Lucky Lily Beckinsale has inherited her actress mum’s enviable figure. The daughter of Kate Beckinsale, 43, and her ex-partner Michael Sheen wowed followers on Instagram with a stunning bikini shot on Saturday. Lily, 18, looks the double of her famous mum in the picture, in which she poses wearing a white bikini with the same long, brown hair and slender frame.

Fans rushed to compliment Lily on her stunning picture, with one telling her: “You've definitely followed in your mom's footsteps. Very pretty.” A second follower said: “I think that Lily is taking wings, beautiful as the mother!!!” A third wrote: “You look so much like your mother,” and another said, “Take after Mum.”

remember @sofiaamiller , the el rodeo enigma??? she's now the next frankie's bikinis. use my promo code LILY10 at checkout for 10% off her sexxi swimwear line @sapphireswimusa 💫💫💫💫💫💫🌈🌈🌈✨✨✨✨ A post shared by lily mo (@lily_beckinsale) on Aug 18, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Kate recently talked about Lily leaving home now she’s an adult, revealing to The Mirror: “It’s incredibly exciting and scary. But then, I quite like being scared. I’ve lived under a structure of school terms for a long time. Now I have this open landscape which I haven’t had since I was 22. Separating is really hard, but it’s really important.”

Taking the stairs A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Lily celebrated her 18th birthday in February and her mum uploaded a throwback photo on Instagram, showing Lily as a little toddler wearing her mother's shoes. Alongside the image, Kate shared a sweet message for her only child. "18 and now you're in the big girl shoes for real," she wrote. "I love you so much @lily_beckinsale. Nothing has been better in my life than being your mama. Happy happy happy birthday to my favourite, funniest best person in the world. PS we will obviously get you better shoes, those are hideous I don't know what I was thinking."