Jools Oliver shares photo of sweet apology note from son Buddy Jools has five children with husband Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver delighted fans on Wednesday when she shared a photo of a sweet apology note she had received from her six-year-old son Buddy. The letter, which Buddy had written out phonetically, reads: "Dear Mum, sorry for making you stressed. I hope you will forgive me. I can think of something to repay you. Love Buddy." Alongside the post, Jools wrote: "Jamie and I get a few of these notes on our pillow every so often. Although this one we struggled to remember what he had done!"

The parenting post struck a chord with Jools' fans. "That is the best letter I've ever read," one fan wrote, while another added: "Keep them. My girls are in their 30s and having their own babies – I often find their notes and drawings under drawer liners, it's always a cathartic moment when I read them again." A third shared: "In contrast, our six year old was having some 'time out' last week and a note floated out the open doors from our bedroom that said, 'Help! Save me!' We did smile!"

Jamie, Jools and their five children – Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy, six and one-year-old River – recently enjoyed a summer holiday in Cornwall, with both parents proudly sharing precious family snapshots with fans on social media.

It's clear that the Olivers are an incredibly close family – but Jamie, 42, surprised fans recently, though, when he admitted he would only give himself six out of ten when it comes to parenting his eldest two. "I don't think I'm very good to be honest," he told the Telegraph. "And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the others are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."