Fearne Cotton's son Rex has a wonderful time at a festival in sweet video The doting mum shared a video of her son running around with joy

Fearne Cotton is certainly making the most of the summer holidays! The doting mum has been enjoying time with her children at The Big Feastival in the Cotsworlds this weekend, and has shared a sweet video of four-year-old son Rex having a whale of a time! In the sweet footage, Rex can be seen running around the grounds while sporting a foam finger on his hand. The video, which was simply captioned: "Someone's having fun," delighted fans, who were quick to comment. "Aww he's so happy," one wrote, while another said: "Oh to be so young and free. Magical moments making memories." A third joked: "Running like Phoebe from friends."

STORY: Fearne Cotton and husband Jesse Wood enjoy date night

Someone's having fun #thebigfeastival A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Fearne Cotton's son Rex had a wonderful time at the festival

Fearne made sure that she looked the part while attending the festival, posting a photo of her glittery make-up look created by her stepdaughter, Lola. In the photo, the TV star is pictured sporting green sparkles underneath her eyes, inspiring fans to replicate the look too. One said: "I'm totally pinching this look for the first week back on the school run! On trend and a hand eye bag disguise!"

Lola has glitzed me up for today's big feastival A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Fearne's festival make-up look created by stepdaughter Lola

It's been a busy few months for Fearne, who announced the exciting news of her new childrenswear line for Boots Mini Club earlier in the month, which will be out in stores across the country from 30 August. The mother-of-two posted a teaser photo on her Instagram account, showing her pose with three children, all of whom are modelling pieces from the Autumn Winter collection.

The TV presenter, who is married to rocker husband Jesse Wood, is also mum to one-year-old Honey Krissy and stepmum to Jesse's two children - Arthur, 14, and Lola, ten - from his marriage with first wife Catherine 'Tilly' Boone.

Last year, Fearne discussed how motherhood had changed her outlook. "If I'm feeling a bit rubbish, it can be instantly switched up by hanging with my kids, my husband or good friends," she told HELLO! Online. "As I've got older I've realised it really is simple things like that, or yoga or swimming or baking - whatever little hobby or ritual you need to kind of click yourself back in."