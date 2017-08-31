Harry Judd shares very hunky snap with newborn baby boy Kit The McFly singer and his wife Izzy welcomed their son on Saturday 26 August

Harry Judd had fans swooning after he shared a very hunky photo of himself resting while his newborn son Kit slept on his chest. The McFly singer, who welcomed his second child with wife Izzy on Saturday, looked totally at peace, showing off his bulging biceps as he lay back on the sofa with one arm above his head. The picture, not surprisingly, caused a stir among his "broody" followers. "This just burst my ovaries," wrote one fan, while another seconded the comment, writing: "Oh dear god. There go my ovaries expanding." Another posted: "How small and cute is their baby. I'm so overly broody right now."

Harry's wife Izzy shared a similar picture of her two boys, praising the singer for being a "domestic god". The author wrote: "Anyone would think @harryjudd has been up doing the night shift! Having said that I should say that Harry is actually a domestic god and has been cleaning, cooking and doing all the washing since we came home from hospital... Let alone being an awesome dadda to Lola & Kit! I love that we're a team, would be lost without him (day 5 and the emotions are flooding in) #inthistogether #wingingit #teamjudd."

😴 A post shared by H A R R Y J U D D (@harryjudd) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Harry sent his fans into a meltdown with his hunky snap

Harry, 31, and Izzy, 33, announced the safe arrival of their baby on social media. In an excited post, Harry tweeted: "We have a son! Kit Harry Francis Judd arrived this morning at 6:37. Both he & his Mummy are doing very well! @mrs_izzyjuddis my hero." Izzy also posted an Instagram picture of their daughter Lola, one, kissing her newborn brother. "When Lola met her little brother... Kit Harry Francis Judd born Saturday morning at 6.37am weighing 7lbs 2oz. We are all besotted," she wrote.

The violinist and mother-of-two has been very open about her struggle to conceive, documenting her journey in her book, Dare to Dream: My Struggle to Become a Mum – A Story of Heartache and Hope. Second time round, Izzy revealed that she fell pregnant naturally.