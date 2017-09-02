Fans think they have guessed the gender of Katie Piper's baby after seeing this video The pregnant TV star is soon to be a mum-of-two

Katie Piper sure suits being pregnant! The TV star looked positively glowing as she cradled her growing baby bump in a new video posted on her Instagram, where she asked fans to guess the gender of her unborn baby. "Girl or boy…What do you think I'm having?" she captioned the post. Fans were quick to join in the guessing game, with many predicting that the 33-year-old, who is already mum to three-year-old Belle, would be welcoming a boy this time around. "Boy for sure" one wrote, while another said: "Boy..you look different this time." A third joked: "Possibly twins?"

Girl or boy... 💖💙 What do you think I'm having? 🙊 #mybabiie #pinkorblue #katiepiper#believe #katiepiperbelieve A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Katie Piper is expecting her second baby - and fans think it will be a boy!

Fans opinions differ somewhat to Katie's daughter, who is convinced that she is getting a little sister. Chatting to HELLO! magazine back in June to announce her pregnancy, Katie, who has been married to her carpenter husband Richard Sutton since November 2015, said: "This morning, when I was getting dressed, Belle came over and kissed my tummy. I asked what she thinks I'm having and she said, 'A girl, like me'."

Rocking my @wantthattrend leopard print maxi as a cover up poolside today #6monthspregnant #katiepipercollection #beachcoverup #wantthattrend A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

Katie's expecting her second baby with husband Richard Sutton

The soon to be mum-of-two has no preference either way though. "I really don't have a preference, but I have a special bond with my own sister Suzy, who's also pregnant, so another girl would be lovely. I know Richie would love a son to play football with, but, honestly, we're thrilled either way," she added.

It is clear that Katie is a doting mum, and often shares sweet snippets of her life with fans on social media. Last month, she agreed to let Bell give her a make-over – and the results spoke for themselves! The mum posted a fun photo of the her final look, which showed her sporting vibrant pink lipstick marks on her her forehead, cheeks, nose – and lips!