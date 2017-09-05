Call the Midwife star Helen George expecting first baby with co-star Jack Ashton The actress debuted her baby bump at the TV Choice Awards

Helen George has revealed she is expecting her first baby with her Call The Midwife co-star Jack Ashton. The actress surprised onlookers when she arrived for the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, proudly debuting a blossoming baby bump. Helen, 33, looked glamorous in a one-shoulder black gown featuring a thigh-high split, and she protectively cradled her tummy as she posed for photographs outside the Dorchester Hotel in London. While she chose to walk the red carpet on her own, her partner Jack was also at the event, and the pair were later pictured together along with other members of the cast.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Helen George and Jack Ashton are expecting their first baby together

Helen and Jack found love following her split from husband Oliver Boot in August 2015. The couple met on the set of the BBC medical drama, and grew close while filming on location in South Africa – Helen stars as Trixie Franklin, while Jack plays Reverend Tom Hereward. At the start of the year, Jack opened up to chat show host Lorraine Kelly about the couple's romance – and joked that there was some confusion after their characters split on the show.

The 33-year-old debuted her baby bump at the TV Choice Awards

"In the show you were dating Nurse Trixie [Helen]… now you are dating Nurse Gilbert [played by Charlotte Ritchie], but in real life you are dating Helen," Lorraine commented. "That's the confusing bit," Jack quipped, adding, "As long as I know where we're going."

The star also confirmed that he and Helen got together in April last year, while they were working in South Africa filming the Christmas special. "It blossomed in South Africa, I think. Around that time," he commented.