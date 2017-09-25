Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's baby gender accidentally revealed The pregnant model's salsa teacher accidentally let slip the news

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are due to welcome their first child together, and it has now been suggested that the couple are expecting a baby girl! Georgina's salsa teacher accidentally let slip the baby's gender by leaving a comment on the model's Instagram page. Georgina, 23, had posted a photo of herself and her two dance instructors giving her a lesson at home. "Dancing makes the heart smile. Thank you to my teachers Basi and Deisy for giving me my first salsa lessons. I'm happy," she wrote.

The dance instructors replied to Georgina's post, writing: "It was a pleasure to teach you. We're so happy with how you did on your first class. That little girl you're carrying is going to be a ballerina!" The comment has since been deleted, suggesting that Georgina would prefer to keep her baby's gender a secret. A further comment read: "She told us something beautiful… She said she was exercising and listening to salsa when she got goose bumps and her hair stood on end… She thought it was a sign from her daughter and that's what made her want to learn salsa. A beautiful story."

Bailar alegra el corazón ❤️ Gracias a mis profesores Basi y Deisy por darme mis primeras clases de salsa 💃🏻 Estoy feliz 😃✨ #bailar #salsa #salsapuertoriqueña #salsaenlinea #dance #salsacubana A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Georgina is apparently expecting a baby girl

Cristiano reveals he wants seven children

It seems the couple's family and friends have been struggling to keep the exciting news to themselves. Cristiano's sister Katia Aveiro also dropped a telling hint on her Instagram page, sharing a photo of herself and Cristiano's newborn twins, Eva and Mateo. "Another princess is coming," she wrote alongside her photo.

Bailar alegra el corazón ❤ Gracias a mis profesores Basi y Deisy por darme mis primeras clases de salsa 💃🏻 Estoy feliz 😃✨ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 22, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Her dance instructors accidentally let slip the news

Apart from the impending arrival of their unborn baby, the Real Madrid football player, 32, and his girlfriend Georgina also have another reason to smile. The couple are said to be engaged, after Georgina was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand. The pregnant mum-to-be was pictured wearing the new piece of jewellery to a football match in Lisbon earlier this month.