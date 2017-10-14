Jools Oliver shares seriously cute photo of baby River – see the snap The mum-of-five posted the sweet snap on her Instagram page

Baby River is one super cute baby boy! The one-year-old son of Jools and Jamie Oliver is becoming quite a star on Instagram with his adorable photos posted by his proud mum. The latest snap sees Jools’ fifth child wrapped in a towel while sucking his thumb and his big eyes look just like his chef dad Jamie’s. Jools captioned the picture: "I really really try to not over post with the baby but little River," followed by a heart emoji.

Jools and Jamie Oliver's son River Photo credit: Instagram / Jools Oliver

Jools’ followers adored the photo, with one writing: "When someone is that cute it's okay to post post post xx." Another said: "You post away. We will never get bored of looking at him x." There were more compliments for little River, with a fan writing: "There is nothing cuter than a thumb sucker." Another follower told the famous mum: "Post away he is a wee cutie xx."

Loading the player...

Back in August, Jools shared a sweet first birthday message for River. She wrote: "Happy first birthday little River Rocket Blue Dallas. The moment we first met you, I think I was clinging on to you pretty tightly!" She added: "You have brought so much happiness and love in to our family. You are the happiest little soul with the biggest smile and dimple and you are so adored by your big sisters and brother and everyone around you. So looking forward to waking you up now for the biggest cuddle."

READ: Jools Oliver shares photo of sweet apology note from son Buddy

Jools and Jamie are also parents to six-year-old Buddy, eight-year-old Petal, Daisy, 14, and 15-year-old Poppy. Jamie recently commented on how tall his teenage girls are getting when he posted a photo of his family. "I can't believe my girls are nearly as tall as mum @joolsoliver already?!?!" Jamie wrote. "And my little boy is all smiles, well as long as he gets fed on time… Nothing better than simple family time, I love it."