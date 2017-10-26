Khloé Kardashian's baby gender and due date revealed The reality TV star, 33, is set to become a mum for the first time

Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson are set to welcome their first child, and they're having a boy! Multiple sources confirmed the baby's gender to People and Us Weekly, also revealing that Khloé is due early next year. This will be the first child for the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Her boyfriend Tristan, 26, has a ten-month-old son Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

The mum-to-be has been maintaining a healthier lifestyle since learning that she is pregnant. "She's hungrier than ever," a source told Us Weekly, adding that Khloé opts for "smaller meals throughout the day". The source adds that she is doing "more cardio" and "less intensive" workouts.

The couple are reportedly expecting a boy

Khloé, who is thought to be around 22 weeks pregnant, has yet to confirm her pregnancy. But earlier this week, her mum Kris Jenner gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she is "over the moon" for her daughter. While not directly referencing Khloé's pregnancy, fans are taking it as confirmation that the Good American designer is indeed pregnant.

"I'm over the moon for her," Kris, 61, told ET. "We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much. Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American – that's her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy."

Khloé has yet to confirm her pregnancy

Khloé isn't the only expectant member of her family. Kylie Jenner, 20, is said to be expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott and is due in February. While she hasn't confirmed her pregnancy either, the youngest of the Jenner-Kardashian clan has been teasing fans. She recently posed a photo of her phone cases – one pink and one blue – and wrote: "Which one? I'm thinking blue…" accompanied by a blue heart emoji. Kylie's Snapchat followers quickly assumed she was making a coy reference to her baby's gender.