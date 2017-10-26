James Corden's wife Julia Carey shows off baby bump as due date nears The couple are expecting their third child in December

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey were on top form as they attended a charity fundraiser in Los Angeles. All eyes were on the British comedian and his TV producer wife, who is heavily pregnant with their third child. Wearing a floral maxi dress, Julia looked radiant and sported a healthy glow as she showed off her growing baby bump. She and James were given front row seats at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show held at the Chateau Marmont, seated next to Selma Blair, Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Elizabeth Olsen.

James, 39, and Julia are expecting a baby girl. The presenter made the big reveal at the Emmy Awards, telling Extra's Mario Lopez: "She'll be arriving Christmas – we're very excited. It will be great, lovely. We're having a little girl, it's going to be terrific." While at the awards ceremony, James also joked about finding snacks for his pregnant wife. "I'm here with my wife and she's five months pregnant, so it's mostly just thinking of places that I could hide snacks," he said. "Because she's gonna get hungry every seven minutes… It's just I will face the wrath if she's not fed."

The Late Late Show host and his wife Julia are already the proud parents to a son Max, five, and a two-year-old daughter Carey. The couple married in September 2012 at celebrity favourite, Babington House, in Somerset. They moved to LA in 2015, shortly before James took up his late-night presenting duties.

The family are due to move to a new house soon, as James has purchased a £7.5million mansion in the star-studded Brentwood neighbourhood. His new investment will offer plenty of space for James' growing family, boasting five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a sprawling 20,000 square foot estate complete with rolling lawns, a swimming pool and spa, plus a fire pit and barbeque area.