Cheryl has revealed her top beauty tip for fellow busy mums. Speaking in a trailer for This Morning, ahead of her appearance on the show on Wednesday, Cheryl said that her go-to product is the very purse-friendly coconut oil. "My top tips for new mams would be, you don't always get time to moisturise," she said. "When you've jumped in the shower quickly while they're napping, or have a quick bath, so my thing would be, go in the bath and put in bath oil in with you so you don't have to worry about that and you're moisturised when you come out."

The singer, who welcomed her son Bear with her boyfriend Liam Payne in March, added: "I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally, you can eat it, put it on your hair and you can put it on your face, your body. It's brilliant stuff." Cheryl is set to make her much-awaited appearance on This Morning's beauty segment, which will also mark her first TV interview since giving birth five months ago. The 34-year-old pop star will tell viewers all about her beauty regime, how to get that camera-ready look, plus life since becoming a mother to Bear.

Cheryl will make an appearance on This Morning on Wednesday

Cheryl starred in a short trailer last week, in which she spoke about life with a baby. "Since becoming a mam… that's how I say it, sorry!" she laughed in her Newcastle accent. She also later hinted that she looks after Bear without the help of a nanny, adding: "When you're looking after a baby 24/7." The star's last TV interview was on The One Show in November, before she had confirmed her pregnancy.

This Morning showbiz reporter Rylan Clark revealed that Cheryl had phoned up the team to offer them her first TV interview. Cheryl decided to let cameras film her behind the scenes on an upcoming L'Oréal campaign, and then spoke to the show's beauty team.

