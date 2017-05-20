Who’s who in Pippa Middleton's young bridal party Your guide to newlyweds Pippa and James’ bridesmaids and pageboys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable at the wedding of their aunt Pippa Middleton on Saturday, as she married her fiancé James Matthews. The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge played their pageboy and bridesmaid roles perfectly, photographed at the entrance to St Mark’s church in Englefield, Berkshire. In total there were eight children in Pippa’s bridal party and the sweet group complimented the bride’s stunning Giles Deacon dress beautifully, dressed in their cute cream outfits. Accompanying Prince George, three, and Charlotte, two, were fellow flower girls Countess Philippa Hoyos, Lily French and Avia Horner. The pageboys were Casimir Tatos, Edward Sebire William and Ward, who along with Prince George, made a very smart group.

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews with their young bridal party

The bridesmaids and pageboys outfits were bespoke commissions by Pepa & Co. The girls' cream dresses featured pretty collars and puffed sleeves, and the youngsters wore gorgeous flower garlands in their hair. The boys wore cream tops and gold breeches. The happy party looked to be enjoying the occasion, tottering around at the front of the church with their confetti baskets in hand. Duchess Kate did a wonderful job keeping the little ones in line as they waited patiently. One photograph showed Kate crouching down to chat to her children George and Charlotte, while an older page boy was said to have larked around a little. One guest was later seen telling guests that she had picked up Charlotte’s heart shaped floral garland, which she had mislaid.

Duchess Kate helps the bridesmaids and pageboys at the wedding

The royal family traditionally have a large bridal party of young bridesmaids and pageboys at weddings. When Duchess Kate married Prince William in 2011, Kate was joined by a charming group of four bridesmaids and two pageboys. The Duchess’s bridesmaids, like Pippa’s, also wore pretty flower crowns on their heads for the wedding ceremony. Although not a royal wedding, Pippa seems to be following in her sister’s footsteps. All the children in the bridal party behaved beautifully at the wedding of Pippa and James, all be it with a gentle ‘shhh’ signal from Kate as they entered the church. The Duchess was photographed placing her finger on her mouth to show the young bridal party it was time to quieten down.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George with their mother Kate

The Duchess had previously expressed concern about her children George and Charlotte, who had starring roles on the big day. At the Queen's garden party earlier this week, Kate told one guest that she was "a bit worried" about how they would behave at the ceremony. Partygoer Andrew Bates said: "[Kate] said that they were all really looking forward to her sister's wedding at the weekend but she was a bit worried about how her children might behave. She said she was hopeful that they would be good but you never know at that age." For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.