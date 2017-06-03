The Queen enjoys a day in the sunshine at the Epsom Derby! The monarch wore a cheerful yellow outfit to attend the annual race day

The Queen looked to be having a wonderful time at the races on Saturday as she attended the annual Epsom Derby Festival. Dressed in a bright yellow coat, a floral patterned dress and yellow hat with pretty flower detail, the monarch looked radiant in her summery ensemble. She teamed her cheerful outfit with pearl earrings and a matching pearl necklace, completing her look perfectly.

The Queen looked happy as she enjoyed a day at the races

On arrival at the racecourse, the Queen was met by Julia Budd, Chairman of the Epson Downs Racecourse in Surrey. The Derby is one of the highlights of the Queen’s calendar and she clearly enjoyed the day out, smiling for photographers and looking relaxed as she talked to friends. Princess Alexandra also attended the event in the Queen’s party.

The Queen chatted to friends at the Epsom Derby

Her appearance at the races comes after a sombre couple of weeks for the monarch. Following the shocking terror attack in Manchester, the Queen visited some of the injured survivors at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. She met with the victims and chatted to hospital staff who worked tirelessly throughout the night in the aftermath of the atrocity. During her visit, the Queen spent time speaking to 14-year-old Evie Mills - who had received the concert tickets as a birthday present - and her parents. "It's dreadful. Very wicked. To target that sort of thing," she told the teenager. She then reassured the family that "everyone is united" following the attack.

The Queen arrives for a day at the races

Buckingham Palace released a statement from the Queen after the attack. It read: "The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert. I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care. And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity. ELIZABETH R."