Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at Buckingham Palace following election result The PM will ask the Queen for permission to form a new government

Theresa May has arrived at Buckingham Palace to seek permission from the Queen to form a new government. It comes just hours after it was revealed that the Prime Minister had lost her Commons majority in the General Election, which resulted in a hung parliament. Mrs May faces ending up with 12 fewer seats than when she called the election. She is seeking to stay in office on the understanding that the Democratic Unionists of Northern Ireland will support her minority administration.

The DUP, who are the largest unionist political party in Northern Ireland, said their desire to form a coalition with Mrs May is driven by concerns about Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister. No party has an overall majority; the Conservatives remain the largest party with 318 seats so far while Labour currently have 261 - with 326 required for a majority and just one seat left to be called.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, has called for the Prime Minister to resign following the election result. He told the BBC: "The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that's enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."

However, Mrs May has signalled that she intends to continue as Prime Minister, stating that the country needs "stability" with the start of the Brexit negotiations just ten days away. It's thought that her meeting with the Queen will last for around 40 minutes, after which she will make a statement outside Downing Street.