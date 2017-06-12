Queen's speech and state opening delayed The Queen's speech outlines planned legislation for Parliament

The Queen's speech, which was intended to take place on Monday 19 June, has been delayed by a "few days" according to the BBC. The Queen's speech is written by the government, and is an outline of the planned legislation for Parliament. Following the general election on Thursday, Conservatives have gone down from 331 to 318 seats, while Labour increased its seats from 232 to 262. The speech has reportedly been delayed while the Conservative party negotiates to make a coalition government following its majority loss with the Democratic Unionist Party.

Another reason the speech may have been delayed is reportedly because of speech is traditionally written on goat's skin parchment, meaning that it can take a few days to dry. People were quick to discuss the delay of the traditional speech, with one tweeting: "Let's spare a thought for the drafters of the Queen's Speech, currently starting at an empty sheet of goat skin. We've all been there," while another added: "The Queen should just pretend to write Queen's speech in her diary but make other plans just I'm case. Theresa could have quit by Friday."

Prime Minister Theresa May met with the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday after the election resulted in a hung parliament. The PM visited the monarch to seek permission to form a new government with the DUP. The DUP, who are the largest unionist political party in Northern Ireland, said their desire to form a coalition with Mrs May is driven by concerns about Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has suggested that Theresa resign following the election result, telling the BBC: "The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. Well the mandate she's got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence. I would have thought that's enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country."