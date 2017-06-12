Kate praises ‘remarkable’ NHS staff treating victims of London Bridge terror attack The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise lunchtime visit to King’s College Hospital in London on Monday

The Duchess of Cambridge surprised recovering victims of the London Bridge terror attack on Monday by making a visit to King’s College Hospital. Kate, who was dressed demurely in a navy blue skirt suit, spent time chatting enthusiastically to staff, including head of nursing Lynne Watkins-Hulme, who re-lived the horrific moment victims were rushed to the hospital on Saturday 3rd June. "What was really noticeable on Saturday night was the amount of female patients involved," she said.

Kate chatted to NHS staff caring for victims of the London terror attack

"That was quite traumatic for the staff. We are used to seeing people who are stabbed. But to have six women who were stabbed multiple times, that was upsetting."

Kate then remarked: "I suppose at the time you didn’t know how big or what the extent of the incident was.

"You just got your heads down and got on with it. The response was amazing.

"I presume you are trained to cope with this but hope this kind of incident never happens.

"What you do is remarkable."

Kate praised staff for their heroic work treating patients of the June 3rd attack

Kate then asked another member of the medical team whether they received emotional support, who assured her that they all look after each other. "I suppose you have a job to do and you just get your head down and get on with it," Kate said.

Congratulating the heroic staff, the mother-of-two praised their teamwork: "It must have been a busy night for you. The teamwork seems fantastic. Have you ever experience anything like this before? The quick response everyone had was really impressive. Well done."

Kate also spent time at the bedsides of those still requiring hospital treatment, although that aspect of her visit remained private out of respect for the patients.

In total, 14 members of the public were taken to King's College Hospital in the aftermath of the attack, with seven deemed to be in a critical condition and still receiving round-the-clock care.