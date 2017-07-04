Court case over Kate's topless photos postponed to September The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed by a swimming pool while on holiday with her husband Prince William

A court in Nanterre, west Paris has delayed giving its verdict on the case regarding the publication of the Duchess of Cambridge's topless photos. A verdict was meant to be delivered at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre on Tuesday, but a judge has ruled to postpone it until 5 September, French news agency AFP reports.

The trial of six people, including three photographers linked to Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, was heard at the court in May. The trial is focused on photographs of Kate that were published in both French outlets in 2012. They showed the Duchess sunbathing topless while on a private holiday in the south of France with her husband Prince William. The royals were staying in a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen's nephew.

Prince William and Kate were holidaying in France when the photos were taken

During the trial in May, William and Kate's lawyer Jean Viel read a statement from the Prince. "In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy," said William. "We know France and the French and we know that they are, in principle, respectful of private life, including that of their guests. The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy." The Prince called for €1.5m compensation for the photographs which were taken using a long-lens camera and without the royals' consent.

The images were published in September 2012 when William and Kate were on an official visit to Malaysia. Aides travelling with the Duke and Duchess were informed at 5am local time about the release of the images. They broke the news to the royals before their visit to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur. While the couple put on a brave face at the engagement, Kate was said to be "saddened" after learning of the French magazine's plans.

A statement was also released by the palace, saying: "The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to the Duke and Duchess for being so."