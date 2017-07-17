The Duchess of Cornwall poses in jeans for relaxed 70th birthday photo The official portraits of Camilla were taken by celebrity photographer Mario Testino

Happy 70th birthday to the Duchess of Cornwall! In celebration of Camilla's milestone birthday, Clarence House has released a beautiful second portrait of the royal. Prince Charles' wife is pictured relaxing in her garden at home in central London, wearing jeans, a white shirt and a navy blazer. The picture was taken as part of a photoshoot by Mario Testino, the famed celebrity photographer who has a long-standing relationship with the British royal family.

Clarence House shared the photo on their official Twitter page and explained: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for HRH. To mark the occasion, we are releasing a second photo, taken in the garden of Clarence House." Earlier that morning, the first portrait of Camilla was unveiled, showing her and Prince Charles posing at home.

The Duchess was photographed at home by Mario Testino

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duchess was photographed with The Prince at home at Clarence House by world renowned photographer Mario Testino who has photographed them both several times before. The image is one of several that was taken that day. Although these were not shot as official birthday portraits Their Royal Highnesses liked them very much and felt it would be nice to share them to mark the day."

Prince Charles leaves grandchildren 'spellbound' with Harry Potter impressions

Another portrait showed Camilla with her husband Prince Charles

Photographer Mario said he was "honoured" to document the royal couple on such an important date. "I first photographed the Duchess after her wedding to the Prince on a commission from British Vogue in 2006, and discovered a kind and beautiful person with a wonderful sense of humour," he said. "Doing this latest assignment to celebrate Her Royal Highness' 70th birthday is a true honour."

Peru-born Mario, 62, has previously photographed various members of the royal family. He took Prince William and Kate's official engagement photos back in 2010, and has taken pictures of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He also captured a series of relaxed portraits of Diana, Princess of Wales just a few months before her death.