On Wednesday morning, Prince William and Kate arrived in Berlin to begin the second leg of their royal tour. The royal couple were joined by their two children, Prince Charlotte, two, and three-year-old Prince George, who appeared to be worn out from the journey. Stepping out onto the plane with his dad, little George, who turns four on Saturday, was captured rubbing his eyes, clearly feeling tired from the excursion.

Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, was wide awake, following behind her older brother and dad with her mum, Kate. The adorable little girl was greeted off the plane with a bouquet of flowers. Both children gave diplomatic handshakes as the Cambridges were officially welcomed to Germany.

On Monday after arriving in Warsaw, Poland, on the first day of the royal tour, George was seen shying back into the confines of the airplane before Prince William eventually managed to coax him out onto the plane steps.

The Cambridges were all colour co-ordinated for Wednesday's arrival in tonal shades of blue. Kate looked typically stylish in a cobalt coat by Catherine Walker in cornflour blue – the colour of the flower of Germany. To accessorise, she opted for Kiki McDonough jewellery and nude court shoes by Gianvito Rossi. Charlotte, meanwhile, looked sweet in a floral summer dress in baby blue teamed with coordinating shoes and a matching bow in her hair, while George looked smart in navy shorts, a pale blue short-sleeved shirt and patent lace up shoes.

During their time in the German capital, Prince William and Kate will pay a visit to the Brandenburg gate and Holocaust Memorial. Later in the afternoon they will visit Strassenkinder, a charity which supports young children from disadvantaged backgrounds, before meeting with the Federal President at Bellevue Palace Gardens.

The Duke and Duchess will end their busy day by attending the Queen's Birthday Garden Party at the Ambassador's Residence, where Prince William is expected to give a speech.

Many are viewing the royal trip, taken at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as another Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK's relations with Europe as it leaves the EU. Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess spent two days in Paris where they met former French President Francois Hollande.