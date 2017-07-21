Princess Charlotte breaks down in tears after taking a tumble on royal tour - see pictures The five-day royal tour of Poland and Germany came to end on Friday

She charmed the world with her beautiful curtsy, but Princess Charlotte's farewell to Germany was somewhat different - the young royal was less happy. The two-year-old broke down in tears after she appeared to have taken a tumble on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport on Friday afternoon. Walking side by side with her mother Kate, the adorable tot needed some encouragement before she embarked the helicopter with her parents and older brother Prince George. She was spotted rubbing her eyes as her family tried to comfort her.

Princess Charlotte was seen rubbing her eyes after she took a tumble

Charlotte looked cute in a pretty pink floral dress, which was teamed with her red leather shoes. Meanwhile, George - who turns four on Saturday - looked rather ecstatic as he boarded a helicopter. The youngster was dressed in a long-sleeved checked shirt and navy blue shorts to tour the facilities with his parents ahead of their departure. The little prince was seen taking a peek at the interior of a H145 and H135 before waving goodbye to the German city.

Kate, 35, oozed elegance in a chic lilac dress, which she teamed with a red clutch and nude suede heels. With her brunette tresses left loose in glossy waves, the mother-of-two drew attention to her pretty facial features with subtle tones of makeup. William, 35, looked typically smart in a tailored navy suit, which was styled with a crisp white shirt and a patterned silk tie.

The Duchess was seen trying to help the young tot

It marks the third time the royal siblings have been seen during the royal tour; they were first spotted as they disembarked their flight at Warsaw Airport on Monday, and again when they travelled to Berlin on Wednesday. Earlier on in the day, the Duke and Duchess enjoyed an action-packed final day of their royal tour, which started when they boarded a train to Hamburg from Berlin for a visit to the city's maritime museum. From there they travelled to the Elbphilarmonie Concert Hall to listen to a special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.