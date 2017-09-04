Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden announce baby son's name! The Swedish royal family attended a Te Deum thanksgiving service

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have revealed the name of their baby boy. An announcement from the Swedish Royal Court has confirmed that the prince is called Gabriel Carl Walther and will be styled as the Duke of Dalarna. In keeping with royal tradition, Carl Philip's father King Carl XVI Gustaf announced his new grandson's name and title at a cabinet meeting on Monday morning. A Te Deum thanksgiving service at the royal chapel, attended by members of the royal family, followed.

Carl Philip, 38, and Sofia, 32, welcomed their second child on Thursday. A statement from the palace confirmed: "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that on Thursday 31st August at 11.24am HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy baby at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are doing well." Carl Philip also spoke to local press after the birth, saying: "It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mum. It's overwhelming."

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia with baby Gabriel

On Friday, the proud parents returned home to Villa Solbacken, posing for a photo with their new bundle of joy at the hospital before leaving. Sofia looked incredible in the photo, showing off an impressive post-baby body merely one day after giving birth. The royal wore a white top, grey jacket and casual jeans.

Last summer, Sofia spoke about the joys of motherhood, telling Sweden's Svenskdam: "It's amazing. Having children changes your whole life." She also noted, "[Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl Philip also discussed his new role as a father, telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful".

It's an exciting time for the Swedish royals. A few days ago Princess Madeleine, 35, announced that she is pregnant with her third baby. On her Facebook page, she wrote: "Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting. We look forward to four becoming five!" And if that isn't enough young royals under one roof, Madeleine's older sister Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are parents to Princess Estelle, five, and one-year-old Prince Oscar.