Prince Philip of Serbia and Danica Marinkovic's royal wedding: all the photos Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden acted as maid of honour at the wedding

Congratulations are in order for Prince Philip of Serbia and his fiancée Danica Marinkovic. The couple tied the knot in a spectacular wedding at the White Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, with a host of European royals in attendance. Philip, 35, and his new wife Danica, 31, were the picture of happiness as they said "I do" at the Cathedral Church of St. Michael the Archangel on Saturday.

Danica was the modern bride in a full-length silk gown that featured billowy sheer long sleeves, a thick belt and a sweeping train. Her hair was styled into an elegant low chignon and decorated with pearls. The graphic designer accessorised with emerald diamond drop earrings, a matching pendant necklace and her new wedding band.

Princess Victoria of Sweden (right) acted as maid of honour

During the traditional church wedding, the Prince and his new wife wore red crowns. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden acted as maid of honour and looked lovely in a blush pink gown and white shawl. She was accompanied down the aisle by the groom's older brother, Prince Peter. Queen Sofia of Spain was another notable royal in the crowd, as was the groom's younger twin brother Prince Alexander, and their parents Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia and Princess Maria.

Prince Philip of Serbia and Danica said "I do" in Belgrade

After the ceremony, the royal couple were showered with rose petals as they left the cathedral, and chauffeured back to the White Palace for their lavish reception. Guests were treated to traditional dance performances, live music and speeches, and gathered around to watch Philip and Danica cut their six-tiered wedding cake. Other special moments were captured on film, including the bride and groom's first dance and the throwing of the bouquet.

The reception took place at the White Palace

Philip and Danica's engagement was announced in July. The official statement read: "Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander, Crown Princess Katherine and Princess Maria da Gloria Orleans-Braganza have great pleasure to announce that HRH Prince Philip is engaged to Ms Danica Marinkovic, daughter of Mr Milan Marinkovic – Cile and Mrs Beba Marinkovic."

The couple pose for their first dance

