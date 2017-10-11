Kate's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley receives royal honour Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon worked for the Duchess of Cambridge for five years

The Duchess of Cambridge's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon has received a special honour for her services to the royal household. Rebecca was given the Royal Victorian Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday. The honour, which was presented to her by Prince William, is for people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally.

Rebecca looked lovely in a crimson dress and black hat, and chatted to Prince William as she received the honour. She worked for William's wife Kate for five years and only recently stepped down in the summer. She became the Duchess's right-hand woman in 2012, one year after the royal wedding.

Rebecca was given the Royal Victorian Order by Prince William

Often seen by Kate's side at events, Rebecca's duties included organising official programmes and engagements and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she was meeting. She has also travelled all over the world with Prince William and Kate, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to this, she worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

Her resignation after ten years of service to the royal family was announced in spring, around the same time that Rebecca married fiancé Adam Priestley in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Kensington Palace said Rebecca was pursuing other avenues, and that the royals were "incredibly grateful" for all her hard work and support.

Rebecca worked for Kate for five years

During the investiture ceremony, swimmer Adam Peaty and golfer Justin Rose, who both won gold at the Rio Olympics, were also made MBEs. Adam, 22, said: "You win all these gold medals and stuff but to actually have this recognition is something that you cannot really race people for – it is just something a little bit different." He added: "This is all something that I have wanted since I was a kid. I wanted to be able to represent my country and now there is this recognition from the royal family. I am a very patriotic person."