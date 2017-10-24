The Queen has earned almost £7million from her champion horses Her Majesty was given her first pony on her fourth birthday

The Queen has earned a total of £6,704,941 from her horses over the past 30 years, figures show. According to data compiled by myracing.com, Her Majesty has recorded 451 race wins with a win percentage of 15.9 per cent in this period. Last year, she banked a whopping £557,650 – her highest annual total winning ever. This year she has earnt £413,641 so far.

It is understood that the majority of the winnings go to the horses' trainers. The Queen's most successful horse is Merlin, trained by Michael Bell, who has won three out of eight runs and earned a total of £21,768. But Her Majesty's most successful horse based on winning percentage is Elector, trained by Sir Michael Stoute who has a 100 per cent race win record.

The Queen pictured when she won a Tesco voucher at the races

The Queen's horses injured in major road accident

Her Majesty, 91, has had a strong affection for horses ever since she was a little girl. She had her first riding lesson aged three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy, by her grandfather King George V on her fourth birthday. She is said to read the Racing Post over breakfast every morning. The Queen is also patron of various equestrian organisations including the British Horse Society, the Fell Pony Society and the Highland Pony Society.

Her Majesty first learned how to ride aged three

The royal still makes regular appearances at prestigious events in the racing calendar. She always looks her happiest at Ascot, and most recently stepped out over the weekend for the Qipco British Champions Day. Wearing a light pink coat and hat with flower detailing, the monarch was all smiles as she presented jockey Frankie Dettori with the winner's prize for the Queen Elizabeth ll Stakesat the event. Frankie said: "I had a nice chat with Her Majesty, it was a good day all round."