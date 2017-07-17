Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey talk romantic holiday at Disney World and future baby plans Visiting the family resort has made the couple a little broody...

Made In Chelsea's power couple Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip to Disney World in Florida, and Louise, 27, has revealed that while it was not her first time at the resort, the trip was made extra special and romantic by having Ryan, 26, there by her side.

"I've never been to any of the Disney parks with a boyfriend before. I've been with family and also with a girlfriend but I wanted to experience it with Ryan," Louise said. "He loves Disney a lot, so I just wanted to see the look on his face when we did all the attractions."

Though the couple visited the resort by themselves - paying a visit to Disney's water park Blizzard Beach to top up their tans, as well as taking in the sights of Disney's newest land, Pandora - The World of Avatar - they reveal that very soon, there might be another family member coming to join them on their getaways.

"We talk about having a family often. I would like to have at least three children!" Louise admitted. "But I still have a few things I need to tick off my bucket list first."

Ryan similarly agreed that "Louise and I would love to have a family together one day... We both want to take each step, moving in together was the first hurdle. Marriage would be next, then we can talk about baby Ryans."

Of course, the recent birth of Made In Chelsea's Binky and JP's baby daughter, India, has added to the baby fever. Louise admitted:

"It suits them very well. They seem the happiest I've ever seen them, they are incredibly doting and loving parents. What more could a baby want?!"

When Louise and Ryan do get around to having little ones of their own, the big question seems to be, who exactly will be changing the nappies?

"I haven't changed a nappy," Louise said. "I'm sure it is something you just have to get on with. I'm not looking forward to it. I am a control freak so I imagine I will be very hands on, but at the same time Ryan is incredibly paternal, so I will leave the tough tasks to him. Plus I am 1000000% NOT against having a nanny."

Ryan on the other hand, already seems a natural: "I've never had to do it before, the idea of changing someone else's baby doesn't quite grab me, I’m sure it's very different when it's your own baby. I can't imagine it would phase me at all," he said.

