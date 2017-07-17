Julia Bradbury shares her top tips for travelling with young children The TV presenter has teamed up with Ford S-MAX to share her family travel tips

Julia Bradbury knows full well how challenging it can be to pack for a day out – let alone a holiday – with young children, but the mum-of-three has learned how to prioritise what she does and doesn't need. Luckily for us the former Countryfile presenter, who is a mum to son Zephyrus, five, and two-year-old twins Xanthe and Zena, has shared her top tips to ensure your holiday runs smoothly!

What are your top tips for packing lightly with children?

Teach the kids to pack and carry their own mini rucksacks filled with their personal goodies - reusable water bottle, games, tissues and cuddly toy. Each child then has their own individual backpack which makes it easier for mum and frees up the other bags to be filled with the additional essentials.

Julia is a mum to son Zephyrus and twins Xanthe and Zena

What are the things that parents take and could easily be left at home?

Depending on where you are travelling to, most destinations that are child friendly do have shops for essentials on site, therefore I would suggest taking enough bits (toiletries, nappies and bulky items) for the first couple of days only.

How different was it from packing for one children to three when you welcomed your twins?

Well the immediate difference was packing for girls not boys and we all know that girls have to take the 'just in case'!

Can't believe it's 2 years since my little chicks first said Hello to the world 🌎 #throwbackthursday #timeflies #babies #helloworld #covergirls #twins #motherhood A post shared by Julia Bradbury (@therealjuliabradbury) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Julia introduced her twins in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

What are your top tips to keeping your children entertained during a long car ride?

The most important thing is to make sure the kids are comfortable, so travelling in a nice sized car like the Ford S-MAX that has ample boot space too means that the kids have enough space to stay comfortable throughout the journey. has We are very much parents that monitor 'screen time' but on long car journeys having mobile technology we would be silly not to take full advantage of a movie or Peppa Pig!

