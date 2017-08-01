Myleene Klass soaks up the sun on Portugal holiday with daughters Ava and Hero The radio presenter has been showcasing her Littlewoods swimwear line during the trip

Myleene Klass has taken her daughters away for a sun-soaked summer holiday in Portugal. The 39-year-old has shared a number of photos from their holiday on social media, and it appears she has been spending a lot of time playing at the beach and in the pool with Ava, nine, and six-year-old Hero.

STORY: Myleene Klass models £55 Littlewoods bikini on holiday

One sweet black-and-white snap shows Myleene standing next to a swimming pool cradling one of her daughters who is wearing a mermaid-style tail and swimming costume. The radio presenter looked stylish in a black cover-up dress, sun hat and sunglasses as she planted a kiss on her daughter's head, captioning the photo: "My little mermaid".

My little mermaid 🐠😂#portugal A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:49am PDT

Myleene Klass is in Portugal with her two daughters

Myleene has taken the opportunity to showcase a number of designs from her Littlewoods swimwear line, and her enviably toned physique, in a number of other photos. In one snap the Smooth FM presenter wore a white bikini with gold chain straps, while in a photo posted on Tuesday she modelled a plunging monochrome swimsuit that is currently available at the retailer for £45. "Suits you!" she wrote.

The mum-of-two, who unveiled her latest swimwear collection for Littlewoods back in May, has been posting an array of cool beachy shots on social media of late to showcase her latest designs. Modelling the swimwear pieces, which comprise of bikinis and flattering swimsuits, the designer poses by the pool in a selection that includes a leopard print two-piece and a vibrant white patterned design.

Suits you! 👙🌴http://bit.ly/2uTSFHz A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

The mum-of-two has showcased a number of her Littlewoods swimwear designs

Of her latest swimwear collection, Myleene said: "I am so excited to be able to finally show my new swimwear collection. It's full of colour, it's bold, there's leopard print, what's not to love?! Shooting the range in Marrakesh was an incredible experience and the bikinis brought a touch of poolside glamour to the party."

See more celebrity holidays here.