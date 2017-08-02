Emma Bunton shares magical pictures from her family trip to Disneyland The mother-of-two posted pictures of her family day out

Emma Bunton and her family have been residing in the States over the summer while she stars in ABC's Boy Band, and it looks as if they are having a wonderful time indeed! Most recently, Emma treated her two young sons, Beau, nine and six-year-old Tate, to a day out to Disneyland, and shared footage with her fans on Instagram stories. In one short video clip, Tate, who was sporting sparkly Mickey Mouse ears, is seen waving to the Disney princesses on a float during the parade, and in another clip, the family are seen taking a ride on the theme park's popular Small World attraction.

Emma Bunton's youngest son, Tate, enjoyed watching the Disney parade

And it looks like it has been a fun summer for Emma's boys. The former Spice Girl singer recently shared a beautiful candid shot of her sons and a friend on the beach in Malibu, which she took from a balcony view while enjoying a glass of white wine. The idyllic shot was captured: "Special day #malibu #friends."

The family took a ride on It's A Small World

Emma, 41, shares her two children with fiancé, Damage singer, Jade Jones, and the loved-up couple celebrated 19 years together back in May. To mark the happy occasion, Emma created a collage of the pair, writing besides it: "My soul mate, my partner in crime, my best friend my lover. @jadejonesdmg every picture I find of us, you are holding my hand. 19 years today and I love you more than ever. #truelove."

Emma shared a sweet photo of Cinderella blowing a kiss to the crowds

Emma has had a busy year so far, seeing her co-launch Kit & Kin selling eco-friendly baby products to celebrity clients such as Ronnie and Sally Wood, and even rubbing shoulders with royalty. Back in April, the Heart Breakfast presenter attended the official opening of the Global Academy, where she was joined by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, who were there to promote their Heads Together Campaign.

The family recently enjoyed a day out to the beach in Malibu

While in the company of Prince William, Emma was left surprised when he asked her if the Spice Girls would ever reunite. "Are we hearing about a reunion coming our way soon," Prince William enquired, to which Emma, 41, jokingly replied: "Only if you come and see us!"

