Sir Elton John and David Furnish are continuing their European summer holiday in the South of France. The couple have been joined by a star-studded group of friends on the second leg of their trip, including comedian David Walliams, U2 frontman Bono and How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris.

Elton shared a photo of himself and Bono embracing during dinner over the weekend, telling fans: "European tour is history. Time to have fun." The same photo was posted by Britain's Got Talent judge David, who said it had been "magnificent" to join Elton and Bono. "In the presence of greatness - @eltonjohn & #Bono @u2. It was magnificent to listen to these two legends over dinner," he wrote.

European tour is history. Time to have fun. @u2 @rocketentertainment A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Elton John and David Furnish went for dinner with Bono in the south of France

David has also shared a couple of photos of himself and Elton during their trip, joking that it was "a difficult moment for @eltonjohn when he found out he wasn't Britain's Campest Man". As well as going out for dinner together, the celebrity friends also went out on a snorkelling trip, where they were joined by American actor Neil Patrick Harris. David shared a snap of himself, Neil and David Furnish in the sea together, simply telling fans that they were "taking a dip".

Taking a dip with @nph & @davidfurnish A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

The star-studded group included Neil Patrick Harris and David Walliams

Sir Elton and David Furnish have long been friends of Neil and his husband David Burtka, and they holiday together every summer. Posting a black-and-white photo of the group together on Instagram on Sunday, David Furnish explained that their children "get on so well" with each other, and said "it's always a joy getting everyone together".

The couple holiday with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka every summer

The star-studded holiday is the second part of Elton and David's summer break with their sons Zachary and Elijah. They started their trip in the picturesque Costa Smeralda in Sardinia, where they stayed at the luxury Hotel Cala di Volpe, which is a favourite destination for the family.

