ronan-keating

Ronan Keating's baby Cooper chills by the sea on holiday in Corfu

The Boyzone singer and his wife Storm welcomed Cooper in April

by Hanna Fillingham

Ronan Keating's youngest child is growing up fast! The doting dad proudly took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet photo of his little boy enjoying a picturesque sea view while on holiday in the Greek island of Corfu. In the candid picture, Cooper relaxes in his dad's arms, looking mesmerised by his surroundings. Ronan wrote next to the shot: "The youngest puddner and I watching the sea #cooperkeating #simplethings #happiness."

 

The youngest puddner and I watching the sea #cooperkeating #simplethings #happiness

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on

Ronan Keating's baby son Cooper enjoyed relaxing by the sea with his dad 

The photo proved popular with fans, who took to comment on the sweet father-son moment shortly after it was posted. "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous, and you’re not too bad either Ro," one joked. "A little cutie just like his dad," another added.

The Keating family have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in Corfu since the beginning of August. Ronan and his wife Storm have been sharing photos of their time away with fans on social media. Photos have included a sweet snap of Ronan cradling Cooper while standing on a platform in front of the sea taken by Storm, and one taken by Ronan of Storm taking a swim in the sea with Ronan's three oldest children with his former wife – Missy, Jack and Ali.

 

Pulling in for a swim. #boatdiving #Corfu #family

A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on

Ronan's three older children and wife Storm enjoying a swim 

At just three months old, Cooper is certainly a well travelled baby. The little boy also visited Amsterdam back in July – and seemed to enjoy his very first flight. Proud mum Storm documented the milestone moment on Instagram with a photo showing him looking at a book while he sat on his dad's lap."Travel Bunny #NeverCries #Unbelievable #ChilledBaby #GushingMummy #CantHelpIt #SoCute #HappyBaby #Airplane #Daddy #Love #CooperKeating," she wrote.

 

Dinner on the pier #SanStefano #GreekStyle

A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on

The Keating family enjoying a meal on holiday 

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. Father-of-four Ronan previously opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment