Ronan Keating's baby Cooper chills by the sea on holiday in Corfu The Boyzone singer and his wife Storm welcomed Cooper in April

Ronan Keating's youngest child is growing up fast! The doting dad proudly took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a sweet photo of his little boy enjoying a picturesque sea view while on holiday in the Greek island of Corfu. In the candid picture, Cooper relaxes in his dad's arms, looking mesmerised by his surroundings. Ronan wrote next to the shot: "The youngest puddner and I watching the sea #cooperkeating #simplethings #happiness."

The youngest puddner and I watching the sea #cooperkeating #simplethings #happiness A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Ronan Keating's baby son Cooper enjoyed relaxing by the sea with his dad

The photo proved popular with fans, who took to comment on the sweet father-son moment shortly after it was posted. "Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous, and you’re not too bad either Ro," one joked. "A little cutie just like his dad," another added.

The Keating family have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in Corfu since the beginning of August. Ronan and his wife Storm have been sharing photos of their time away with fans on social media. Photos have included a sweet snap of Ronan cradling Cooper while standing on a platform in front of the sea taken by Storm, and one taken by Ronan of Storm taking a swim in the sea with Ronan's three oldest children with his former wife – Missy, Jack and Ali.

Pulling in for a swim. #boatdiving #Corfu #family A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Ronan's three older children and wife Storm enjoying a swim

At just three months old, Cooper is certainly a well travelled baby. The little boy also visited Amsterdam back in July – and seemed to enjoy his very first flight. Proud mum Storm documented the milestone moment on Instagram with a photo showing him looking at a book while he sat on his dad's lap."Travel Bunny #NeverCries #Unbelievable #ChilledBaby #GushingMummy #CantHelpIt #SoCute #HappyBaby #Airplane #Daddy #Love #CooperKeating," she wrote.

Dinner on the pier #SanStefano #GreekStyle A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

The Keating family enjoying a meal on holiday

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. Father-of-four Ronan previously opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."