As Gary Numan prepares to embark on a UK tour, he tells HELLO! how he is driven to achieve the success he had in the past but will miss his home life in LA when he goes on the road.

"When I started out, I never thought I’d still be in this business beyond 30, let alone at this age," says the 59-year-old singer and songwriter who hit the big time 38 years ago with singles Are Friends Electric? and Cars and three chart-topping albums. "All the things I had before I’d love to have again," he says as his 21st album Savage (Songs From A Broken World) was released, ahead of his UK tour.

Gary Numan invited HELLO! into his LA home

Before heading off on the road Gary invited HELLO! to photograph him in his extraordinary home in LA, where he now lives with his wife Gemma and their daughters Raven, 14, Persia, 11, and Echo, 10. It was in October 2012, that Hammersmith-born Gary and the family relocated from Sussex to California.

Gary's daughter Persia stars in his music video for My Name is Ruin

"I lived in LA for about six months in 1982, I loved it and always intended to go back. Then I met Gemma who was desperate to live in LA. Then the children came along and it felt like America would give them more opportunity to do what they wanted to do than anywhere else in the world. So that's why we moved. We're really happy here."

