Gary Numan invites HELLO! into his incredible Los Angeles home The Cars singer lives in LA with his wife and three children

Singer Gary Numan and his family have posed for an exclusive photoshoot in their unique 22-room house in Los Angeles, just before he embarks on a UK and European tour. The Cars singer, 59, has lived in the property, which features vaulted ceilings, secret staircases and a trapdoor between floors, since 2012. And he tells HELLO! that he, his wife of 20 years Gemma and their three children Raven, 14, Persia, 11, and ten-year-old Echo, love spending time there.

"We love being at home. I work when the kids are at school, not where they're at home or at weekends. We're always doing things together. Okay we have a big house that looks like a castle, we have a swimming pool and a 20ft bronze dragon in the front garden - so we have some of the trappings - but life is very normal too."

Gary Numan opened the doors to his LA home in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

And Gemma, 49, says she fell in love with the house when they were first shown around it. "Gary said to me to be calm when we went in. But when the estate agent opened the door, I pushed him out of the away. Gary just remembers how I screamed as I went round from room to room going 'I love it, I love it!' In my head I moved in that day and I've never moved out."

Gary met his wife in the UK when she attended his concerts as a fan. And Gemma says of their relationship: "Our life together is so lovely; we're best friends; soul mates. There aren't many days that we've been apart. We do everything together and it's not a possessive doing-everything-together, it's because want to be with each other."

In the interview, Gary – shortly to tour the UK – says he is determined to get back to the top of the music game. "I'm content with where I am but I'm still not where I want to be. I want No 1 albums and singles and to do arena tours. Not that many people who were around when I started are still around now."

