Ronan Keating reunites with Storm and baby Cooper in Australia The Boyzone singer appeared happy to be back with his wife and baby boy

They were forced to spend over a week apart due to his busy schedule, but Ronan Keating has finally been able to join his wife Storm and their son Cooper in Australia. The Boyzone singer shared a photo from Byron Bay on Friday, showing Storm cradling their son as they strolled along the beach.

"Mumma & baba strolling on the sand… hand in hand… all is grand… on this great land," Ronan captioned the photo. Storm shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, along with a sweet snap of Ronan planting a kiss on baby Cooper, who looked adorable in a pair of striped swim shorts and a sun hat. "Beach babes," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Ronan Keating has joined his wife Storm and their son Cooper in Australia

Ronan touched down in Australia on Thursday, much to the delight of Storm, who previously admitted she had been missing him during their time apart. And she soon shared a photo of herself and Ronan together on the beach, telling fans: "Got my boy back."

Storm took five-month-old Cooper for his first trip to her native Australia ten days ago, and ensured he was in utmost comfort throughout the long-haul flight. The doting mum posted a photo of the tiny tot inside a plush airplane suite as they prepared for the journey, much to the envy of her followers, who commented on how "lucky" Cooper was.

The couple visited the beach at Byron Bay on Friday

Ronan and Storm welcomed their first child together in April, and he is already incredibly well travelled. The tot has travelled a lot between Ireland and England, as well as joining his parents on holidays to Corfu and Amsterdam.

Father-of-four Ronan previously opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."

