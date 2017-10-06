Kylie Minogue reveals the home comforts she can't live without The singer launched her successful Kylie Minogue At Home collection in 2008

Kylie Minogue is set to inject some sparkle into homes around the UK with the launch of her new bedding collection for AW17. The singer's Kylie Minogue At Home range has been hugely successful since its launch in 2008, with designs inspired by her travels and music career, and the new collection is sure to be no exception. Here, Kylie reveals her favourite pieces, her home styling secrets and shares the home comforts she can't live without.

What pieces do you particularly love from this collection?

It's not easy to answer that! Each design has its own identity and story to tell. I especially love the Glitter Fade for its ombre effect and Atmosphere for its lovely texture and shine. Each piece has been carefully designed with the wonderful team at Kylie Minogue At Home. We had a very specific vision for this collection and I'm delighted with the results!

What has inspired you when you come to design this collection?

I find inspiration in so many places. I'm fortunate that my work and travels take me to such diverse places that there is always something new to see and be inspired by. Also, I'm constantly informed by the glamour and magic of stage shows, whether they be mine or another artist I love!

What can't you live without in your home?

I love, love, LOVE to have scents in my house. Candles, diffusers or sprays. I'll admit I may be borderline obsessive about it. Perhaps in another life I was a perfumer as I'm super sensitive to it.

What do you most love in your bedroom?

I have a mix of modern vintage furniture, art and personal mementos. They all have sentimental value and I treasure them as they hold my memories and dreams.

What's the one thing that could transform your bedroom?

A beautiful throw – they can change the whole look and feel of a bedroom. Even if you have the plainest bed sheet, a throw can always give some rich comfort or glamour.

What are your top tips for a restful sleep?

Like most people, it can be difficult to unwind after a long day's work, especially if that day's work was endless hours in the studio or even more so, life on the road touring. To help me relax I love a bath rich with scented oils. I also love salt crystal lamps which deliver such a beautiful, soft light.

