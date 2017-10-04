Get a glimpse inside the Beckhams' beautiful London home The fashion designer gave fans a peek at her home on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has given fans a peek inside her home in a candid Instagram post. The fashion designer shared a photo as she got ready for an event on Wednesday morning, while standing in the hallway of the family home in Holland Park, London.

The photo showed Victoria clutching a cup of coffee and wearing dark sunglasses as she tried to wake up ahead of her busy day. "Coffee no 1… early start! Heading to Dublin wearing a look from my #VBAW17 collection and frames from my new #VBeyewear collection," she captioned the photo.

While Victoria's stylish ensemble received lots of compliments from fans, it seems that many of her followers were even more enamoured by her home décor. The spacious hallway featured black and white tiled flooring and a wide staircase that appears to have a large window on the first floor overlooking the garden. As you would expect from the fashion designer, the property is pristinely decorated with a huge arched doorway leading into another room and a chandelier hanging at the top of the stairs.

"That house must be amazing!" one follower commented. "How much do you wanna look round their house though?" another agreed, while someone else commented: "Love the floor!!! Beautiful!"

The Beckhams have a home in London and the Cotswolds

The Beckhams moved into their home with their four children in July 2016 after spending an estimated £5million on renovations. The couple are currently renovating a barn conversion in the Cotswolds, and plans submitted to the local council show they hope to transform the garden into an incredible two-tier outdoor space complete with a natural swimming pond.

David and Victoria's outdoor space will have an orchard with 23 different types of trees, two vegetable patches and a 60ft croquet lawn. However plans for a proposed outdoor seating area were rejected, with the couple instead submitting plans for a ten foot wide pergola that can be removed when necessary.

