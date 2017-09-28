You can stay in Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie's childhood castle home Her parents have listed the castle on Airbnb

Rose Leslie may have played a wildling on Game of Thrones, but it appears her real upbringing was a lot more sophisticated. The 30-year-old, who confirmed her engagement to former co-star Kit Harington earlier this week, was raised in a sprawling Scottish castle – and you can now stay there for the night.

The Game of Thrones star's parents have listed the family home, Lickleyhead Castle, on Airbnb from £600 per night. The unique rental dates back to the 16th century and is the ancestral home of Clan Leslie, located in the beautiful Aberdeenshire countryside.

Rose Leslie grew up at Lickleyhead Castle in Aberdeenshire

The castle would have been an idyllic place for Rose to grow up; it is surrounded by expansive grounds and lawns, which have played host to weddings in the past and could also serve as the venue for Kit and Rose's nuptials.

It includes a large great hall with an original medieval open fireplace, a cosy sitting room and seven bedrooms, each of which have their own bathroom. While the castle is traditionally decorated, guests still have access to modern amenities including Wi-Fi and a full Sky TV package – ideal for catching up on the latest series of Game of Thrones.

The castle is avaiable to rent via Airbnb

Lickleyhead Castle can accommodate up to 14 people for a two night minimum stay, with Rose's mum Candy on hand to meet and greet guests and show them around. And it has been highly rated by previous visitors, with one recently commenting that the castle was "even better than it looks in the photos".

The castle dates back to the 16th century

Rose confirmed the news that she is engaged to her former co-star Kit after a five year relationship on Tuesday. The couple made an announcement in the marriages section in Tuesday's edition of The Times newspaper. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," the announcement read.

