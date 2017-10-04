Tour The Apprentice candidates' incredible £13million home The candidates are living together in Notting Hill, London

The Apprentice candidates are staying in a luxurious mansion in London during their time on the BBC show. The 18 hopefuls are sharing an incredible eight-bedroomed home in Notting Hill, and it is worth over £13million!

The house has eight double bedrooms, including an opulent master suite complete with 'his and hers' dressing rooms that would likely have been in serious demand among the candidates. And they have plenty of space to unwind after a day in the boardroom with Lord Sugar, as there are also three reception rooms, a playroom and a south-facing garden.

The Apprentice candidates are staying in this Notting Hill home

The candidates' new home spans over 6,400 square foot and features a quirky and colourful décor scheme created by award-winning designer Nicky Haslam. It is ideally located in Notting Hill, meaning it will be easy for them to hotfoot it around London when they receive early morning calls and tasks from Lord Sugar. Other notable residents in the area include Simon Cowell and Robbie Williams, while the Beckhams live in nearby Holland Park.

The property has a spacious kitchen diner

The stunning double-fronted property is worth an estimated £13,137,000 – nearly eight times the average property price for Notting Hill – and is currently listed for rent on property website Zoopla. However if you want to follow in The Apprentice stars' footsteps a stay in the mansion does not come cheap! Prospective tenants will need to pay £29,033 per month rent, or the equivalent of £6,700 per week.

There are also three reception rooms for the candidates

The Apprentice returns for its 13th series on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, with Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner joining Lord Sugar to whittle down the aspiring entrepreneurs throughout a challenging 12-week selection process.

This year, the series has attracted applicants from a range of business sectors - from fashion and construction to floristry and engineering - who will have to adapt quickly to work as a team and avoid the boardroom firing. With tasks including creating a range of burgers, branding and selling robots, to planning a premium corporate experience at a sports event and running a doggy day care, the candidates will be tested outside of their comfort zones as they try to demonstrate their business know-how.

